Paula Barboza Castillo

Paula “Paulita” Barboza Castillo passed away March 10, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Kennedy, Texas on June 29, 1921 to Ramon G. Barboza and Antonia Villarreal. Her family then moved to New Braunfels when she was 2 years old up until her death. She was married to Trinidad B. Castillo on November 12, 1965 up until his death.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Trinidad B. Castillo, and numerous brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Esther (Sotelo) Raigosa husband Ray R. Raigosa, granddaughter Katrina Marie Pena Husband Albert A. Pena, III, and two great- great children Peyton and Presley Pena. She is also survived by her loving nephews, Vidal Barboza, Viviano “Kookie” Barboza Jr., Nickanor Barboza and niece Elva Deleon.
Visitation will be held Tuesday March 17, 2020 5:00- 8:00PM at Zoellers Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00PM. Mass of Burial will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:00AM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Vidal Barboza, Vivano “Kookie” Barboza, Jr., Nickanor Barboza, Savaldor B. Gonzales, Jr., David Barboza, Albert A, Pena, III.
A special thanks to Hope Hospice and staff for the loving care they gave her.
