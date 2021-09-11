William “Tommy” Thomas Skinner Jr. went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 8, 2021, at the age of 83. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 15, 2021, at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
