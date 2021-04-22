Harold L. Hoffman, 94, of Fort Payne, formerly of Texas, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born in Oklahoma on July 30, 1926 to the late Harvey and Nina Keltner Hoffman. A veteran of the United States Navy, he served as an Aviation Electronics Technician in World War II. He is a graduate of Rice University, lectured at University of Houston, served as National Director and named a Fellow of AIChE. He worked for Gulf Publishing Company where he retired from the role of Editor of Hydrocarbon Processing magazine. His enjoyment of life included hobbies such as sailing and aviation. After the passing of his beloved wife, Kay, he moved to Fort Payne, Alabama where he volunteered for both the Back to School Fair and SOS Ministry.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Russell officiating. The family will receive friends Friday at Wilson Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SOS ministry of First United Methodist Church, 206 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
He is survived by his sons Jeff Hoffman (Daphne) and Doug Hoffman (Cara); grandsons Garrett Hoffman and Connor Hoffman; sister Ruth Elaine Wagener; and brothers Harvey Don Hoffman and Ronald Claude Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kay and his parents Harvey and Nina Hoffman.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements, online guestbook www.wilsonfhinc.com
Commented