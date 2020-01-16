George Lee Arnold, 74, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, at his home in Seguin, Texas. George was born on August 2, 1945 in Islandton, South Carolina. He was raised in Brookhaven, Mississippi by his grandparents Charlie and Ersie Goldman Arnold. After graduating from Brookhaven High School, he received his Master’s Degree and completed post-Master’s Doctoral work in Music Education from Mississippi State University.
George enjoyed a 46-year career in music education, teaching countless students the love of music. In Mississippi, he taught at Raleigh High School, East Mississippi Junior College, and Jones County Junior College. He later moved to Texas and taught at Edna High School, Canyon High School, and Gonzales High School. He finished his teaching career at Saint Paul Catholic High School in Shiner, Texas. Some of his most treasured memories were of his times with the Jones County Junior College where he began the still-standing tradition of the Maroon Typhoon Band.
After retiring from a fulfilling teaching career, George lived out his lifelong dream of returning to the farm life that he enjoyed as a child. He treasured waking up early each day to tend to all of his animals and spent his days outdoors with Mary Anne enjoying farm life.
George is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Ersie Goldman Arnold.
George is survived by his sons Charles Ashley Arnold and wife Christina, Bryan Arnold and wife Mystee, Brad Arnold and wife Moni; his loving partner Mary Anne Peinemann; grandchildren Hanna Arnold, Nicholas Arnold, Brodee Arnold, and Brystal Arnold; and numerous other loving family members, and friends. His memory will also be cherished by countless former students whose lives have been touched by his teaching.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joey Psencik, Rick Thomas, Michael Lackey, Wendy Thompson, Scott Reddoch, and David Glenewinkel.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5-7p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary.
Memorial Contributions can be mailed to the George L. Arnold Maroon Typhoon Scholarship Fund, Jones County Junior College, 900 South Court Street, Ellisville, Mississippi, 39437 or made online at www.jcjc.edu/foundation/support1. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
