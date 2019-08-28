Bruce George Powery of Canyon Lake, TX, son of the late Louise Angela Morgan of Jamestown, RI died August 22, 2019 at age 62. Bruce was born December 31, 1956, in Falmouth, MA, and lived in Jamestown, RI from 1966-1982 before moving to southern California. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a B.A. in music concentrating on classical guitar performance. He resettled in Canyon Lake in 2001 where he worked for Nevitt Moving and Storage in New Braunfels, TX. Bruce’s passion was music; he actively wrote, performed and recorded music for his entire life, and played in a multitude of bands in Rhode Island, California and Texas. He is survived by his brothers Stephen Messier (Vicky), 69, of Winston-Salem, NC, and James Morgan, 50, of Jamestown, RI; nephews Michael Stephen Messier (Sarah) and Kyle Philip Messier (Julia Rager); cousin Cynthia Frater of Canyon Lake, TX and her children Antony Frater and Alissa Frater of New Braunfels, TX, Allen Cote of Cudahy, WI, Alanna Fraase of Brooklyn, NY, and Aaron Frater of Natchitoches, LA, and numerous cousins in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bruce’s memory may be given to pbs.klrn.org and click on make a donation. Your KLRN donation will help support our South Central Texas public television station. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented