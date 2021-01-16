Services are pending at Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Barney H. Calvert, a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in New Braunfels at the age of 89.
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas announces vaccination hubs for COVID-19 shots
- Local Trump backers who were at Capitol reject violent attack
- Patsy Wingfield
- Biedermann marched to Capitol before attack
- 4 killed in mobile home fire across Guadalupe County line
- Birdwatchers flock to New Braunfels to see rare visitors
- Comal County reports 81 new COVID cases, three fatalities
- Rene F. Flores
- Howard B. Fox
- Comal County officials hope for more virus vaccine soon
Commented