Frederick (Fred) Coopwood Jr. of Canyon Lake, TX, formerly of San Antonio, passed away July 31, 2021 in New Braunfels. Fred was born on July 20, 1925 in San Antonio to Fred and Martha Coopwood. He was preceded in death by his wife Daisy (Rusty) Coopwood. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Evelyn Coopwood and Janie Throop, by his brother Bethel Coopwood and by his niece Cheryl Throop.
Fred was an Army Air Corps veteran during WW II, a 65 year Mason, a USPS retiree and a USAA retiree. He remained busy with various jobs as a contractor installing security systems for county governments in the area. Before joining the military Fred was an avid outdoorsman and a mechanic who could keep anything working and functional.
The many friends he had made in the Canyon Lake area and in many parts of Texas have always been shown his kindness, courtesy and good humor.
Step-son, Jim Peterson and his wife, Zona, of North Richland Hills, TX will dearly miss the everyday contacts and many visits with Fred. He was loved by them and so many others.
Graveside Services & Interment, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
The Family requests no flowers and asks that any memorials be made to: Military Warriors Support Foundation at www.MilitaryWarriors.org/Donate
If a check: “MWSF” and mail it to: Military Warriors Support Foundation, 211 N Loop 1604 E, Suite 250, San Antonio, TX 78232
or Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 62222 Welborn Street, Dallas, Texas 75219
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented