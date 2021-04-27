Hortencia Zavala Harris of New Bruanfels, Texas passed away on April, 18, 2021 at the age of 89. She was born on October 21, 1931 in Chilton, Texas to Antonio and Alta Zavala.
Hortencia trained as a nurse at the local Hospital in Lockney Texas where she assisted in Labor and Delivery and surgery. Hortencia continued to work in this field for most of her life. Hortencia served as a private nurse/companion to several families in the New Braunfels community. Because of her knowledge and compassion, lifelong friendships were made and continue today.
Preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Kenneth E. Harris, parents Antonio and Alta Gracia Zavala; daughter Judy Lujan; brothers Benito Zavala, Clemente Zavala; sisters Vera Salas and Francis Landeros; grandchildren Vickie Lynn Scott and Tressie Renee Scott; Hortense is survived by one sister Andrea Lujan of Waco, Texas.
Hortencia is survived by daughters Jeanette Berry of New Braunfels, Teresa Scott and husband Charles Scott of New Braunfels; grandchildren Jessica Berry of New Braunfels, Randall Berry of New Braunfels, Eric Jimenez of Waco, Matthew Scott of Converse; great grandchildren Darian Housley, Alyssa Berry, Nicholas Berry, Kaden Berry, Noah Ramirez and Tressie Scott.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to DaVita Dialysis New Braunfels, Carter Home Health, Hope Hospice, Dr. Bobby Brock and Dr. Stephen Carey for the attentive care they provided to Hortencia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints/Missionary Fund 1390 Hanz Dr, New Braunfels TX 78130, Hope Hospice or charity of choice.
A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Wednesday April 28, 2021 from 5:00pm – 9:00pm. Hortencia will be laid to rest with her husband Kenneth E. Harris at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with a private burial.
