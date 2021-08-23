Antonia Trevino Garcia Zuniga passed away on August 19, 2021 in her home in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 99.
Antonia was born in Baytown, Texas on October 15, 1921 to Inez Guerra Trevino and Benigno Trevino. For several years, her family lived in the Dittlinger community in Solms. When she was about age 10, her family moved to Rodriguez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
She graduated from the Academia de Comercio, Anahuac, N.L. on June 9, 1939, where she trained as a stenographer (Pitman shorthand). She worked for about three years before joining her older sister, Manuela, in San Antonio, Texas and later in New Braunfels.
On November 25, 1947, she married Felix Garcia, Jr. in New Braunfels, Texas. They had four children Richard, Edward, David and Norma.
Felix Garcia, Jr. died on May 8, 1958 at the age of 33. Antonia’s three sons were ages 9, 7, 6 and her daughter was 20 months.
She went to work at Cater Frock, a dress factory in Landa Park. It later became Lizann and Jerrell. She retired as a supervisor for Jerrell.
She volunteered at the kitchen of Holy Family Church on Bingo nights for many years.
Antonia married her second husband, Santiago Zuniga, on Oct. 10, 1973. They volunteered at the kitchen of Holy Family Church.
As she was nearing retirement, she decided to study for the GED certificate. On June 7, 1985, she received her GED certificate from NBISD.
After retirement, Antonia did alterations from home for many years until her eyesight made it difficult to continue. She also became an avid walker, walking two miles per day at Ernest Eikel Field and checking her times. Over the years, she slowed her pace and reduced her distance, used a cane for support, and finally quit walking at age 95.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Felix Garcia Jr., her first grandchild Rene Richard Garcia (1972, age 2), her parents, sister Manuela Barrientos, second husband Santiago Zuniga, daughter Norma G. Avery, and son David A. Garcia.
Survivors include sons Richard L. Garcia and Edward O. Garcia, grandson Andrew D. Garcia, granddaughter Laura A. Mills (Nathan), daughters in law Janie G. Garcia and Yolanda C. Garcia, and great-grandson Rowan J. Mills.
The family is very grateful for the support and companionship from her friends from the Holy Family Church, especially Ester Torres and Rosalinda Young. We are also grateful to nurse Debbie Richards with Kindred Hospice and her caregiver Mena Whitt.
A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 from 9:00am-9:30am. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30am and Mass will begin at 10:00am. A Committal service will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery #2, 5717 FM 482, New Braunfels, TX 78132. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10315744 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
Commented