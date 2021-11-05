Elisa “Lish” Garcia-Rosales, 62, of New Braunfels, passed away on Sunday October 31st, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in New Braunfels on June 28th, 1959 to Jose Maria Garcia, Sr and Angelina Garza Garcia.
She worked and cared for the Cullen Family of Houston, Texas for 43 years where she started babysitting and maintaining their summer homes at the age of 16 and became their lifelong caretaker to the next three generations.
She married her High School sweetheart, Jesse Rosales, her “Hotdog” where they spent a combined 34 glorious years together and had one daughter, Jessica Lillie and two step sons, Jason and Brandon Rosales.
For those that knew Lish, knew that she always looked forward to her Sunday drives with her beloved Hotdog. No matter where she went, her camera went too. There isn’t a memory that wasn’t captured on film. You never saw her without her famous “Cherries in the Snow” red lipstick or a bow that matched every outfit. She lit up every room she walked into, and she never met a stranger. She was our GPS before Google Maps, always so giving, and loved a good thrifting deal.
She truly lived a full memorable life. She was and always will be our Corazon.
Lish’s greatest joy in life was when her daughter Jessica made her a Grandma to twins, Andrew and Hazel. They were everything to her. Her papacito and her pretty pretty princess.
Lish is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jose Jr and Mario Garcia, & brother in law Joe Morales.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse, daughter Jessica Rosales, Step Sons Jason Rosales & wife Brandea, Brandon Rosales & wife Joyce; grandchildren, Andrew & Hazel Pizaña, step grandchildren, Taylor, Anthony, Milla, Emma & Olivia Rosales. Brother Armando Garcia & wife Minnie. Sisters, JoAnn Morales, Burlinda Hasbrook, Eva,Blanca, Hoppie Garcia (Melba Jean Castleberry Rodriquez) & wife Mitzi, and Anita Ochoa & husband Greg. 19 nieces and nephews, and countless great nieces and nephews.
Honorable pallbearers will be nephews, Robbie Mansolo, Steve Garcia, Matthew Morales, Trinidad Rosales Jr and stepsons Jason and Brandon Rosales.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, November 8th, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 138 W Austin St, New Braunfels, Tx 78130, followed by a viewing at 4pm, Mariachis at 6pm and at 7pm a Holy Rosary will be held at Lux Funeral Home, 1254 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX, 78130.
