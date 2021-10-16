Walter James Linhart, age 92, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Walter was born in Runge, Texas on January 4, 1929 to parents Felix and Erna Linhart. He grew up in Runge, working in the fields with his father. He graduated from Runge High School, where he played football and baseball. He was a proud Yellowjacket and loved to attend the “Fly Backs” to reminisce with classmates. After high school, Walter attended Texas A & I University in Kingsville for 2 years. Walter joined the US Navy in 1948, where he served as a fireman on several ships. He served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952.After the Navy, Walter moved to Port Lavaca, Texas to go to work for ALCOA as an industrial mechanic.
In 1955, he married the love of his life Laquita Louise Dodd in San Antonio, and they settled in Port Lavaca, Texas. Laquita and Walter had two children, a son Jeff and a daughter Laura. Both of his children were born in Port Lavaca. Walter was active in numerous organizations in Port Lavaca, including serving as the Commander of VFW Post 4403.
After Jeff’s graduation from high school, Walter and his family settled in Sugar Land, Texas in 1981, where he began a new adventure with Brown and Root, working on the start-up of coal-fired electric cogeneration plants. His work at Brown and Root took him all over the world, including Venezuela, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. After retiring from Brown and Root, he worked as a consultant for several companies writing manuals for cogeneration power plant start-up.
Walter was a devoted father, husband and grandfather. He sent both of his children to the University of Texas. He was very proud to have both children graduate as Longhorns. The family spent Saturdays in the fall cheering for UT football. He was a devoted fan until the very end.
In 1999, Walter and Laquita moved to New Braunfels to be closer to their grandchildren. His grandchildren, Kelsey and Kyle, were the joy of his life. He loved to have them around “helping Paw Paw” with projects. He was an active member of two dance clubs in New Braunfels.
Walter is survived by his wife Laquita, daughter Laura and son-in-law Kirk, grandchildren Kelsey and Kyle, sister Thelma, and many special cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jeff.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 18 at 10 am, at Lux Funeral Chapel with Rev. Camillo Botello, Jr. officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, October 19 at 2 pm at Forest Park Westheimer in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the J. Jeffery Linhart Memorial Scholarship at Texas Exes, PO Box 7278, Austin, Texas 78713
