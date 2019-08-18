Jacqueline A. Selk, 82 passed away peacefully, July 9, 2019 in Rochester, New York due to sudden cardiac arrest. Jackie, as most knew her, was born in Beaumont, TX, August 27, 1936. She was the only child and daughter of Aubrey and Vivian Jackson. She loved to watch movies, listen to music, and go dancing whenever possible. She had a vivacious personality and loved to make people laugh.
Jackie was a member of the Canyon Lake Presbyterian Church in Canyon Lake, TX. She enjoyed singing with the choir and playing in the hand bell choir. It was a very special place that was near and dear to her heart.
She is survived by her two daughters, Melinda and Holly Johnston. Further she was survived by her son Keith Waters and his wife Belinda Waters. Her daughter Donna Waters and her husband Jim Dickson. Finally she was survived by her daughter Sheryl Selk and son Larry Selk. She was also survived by her granddaughter Kaila Smith and her husband Derek Smith, her grandson, Benjamin “BJ” Waters, grandsons James and Jayden Dickson, and also by her great granddaughters Kyndall and Bailey Smith. Additionally, Jackie had a menagerie of grand fur babies!
The celebration of her life service will be held on Friday, August 23rd at 4 pm, at Canyon Lake Presbyterian Church, 230 Shepard HI, Canyon Lake, TX 78133 with interment of her ashes at the church columbarium.
The service will be followed by a pot luck meal and celebration in the church reception hall.
Jackie was a woman with a strong faith, enjoyed life, family and many friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. She will be missed but never forgotten.
