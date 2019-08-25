Nancy T. Call, beloved wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother passed from this earth August 23, 2019. Nancy was born in Corpus Christi, TX to Gula Marie Reaves Terrill and Harry Burton Terrill on November 6, 1930. The family moved to a northern Oklahoma farm southwest of Wakita in 1934 to take care of Harry’s Uncle Amos and operate his 160 acre farm; that he had homesteaded during the opening of the Cherokee Strip. The land was not good enough to sustain the family, so Harry operated a road grader for the county and Gula, a woman ahead of her time, continued teaching. They managed to put their two children through college in spite of the hardships. Nancy studied teaching at Pittsburg College and then at Oklahoma A&M where she met and married T.J. Call on December 24, 1952.
After graduation Nancy taught elementary school in SE Oklahoma City for one year until T.J. graduated. She and T.J. then moved to Angleton, Texas where she taught for a semester until T.J. was moved to Alvin and then to Conroe, TX. In June 1954 T.J. entered the Army, so they were off again to Fort Belvoir VA. where their daughters Terri Lynne and Karen Marie were born. Several moves later, while T.J. was in Vietnam, son Thomas Joseph (Joe) was born in Dallas, TX. When T.J. returned from Vietnam they returned to northern Virginia where she and the children remained for five years, allowing Nancy to return to her cherished teaching of 1st to 3rd grade elementary children at Crestview Elementary in Springfield, VA. In their 67 years of marriage Nancy and T.J. lived in 24 apartments and houses. Nancy was the consummate Army Wife, enjoying Army Life and the lifelong friendships she made while there. Nancy and T.J. have lived in New Braunfels TX for 30 years.
Nancy’s parents, Harry and Gula preceded her in death. Surviving members of her family include her loving husband, Thomas J Call of New Braunfels, TX; brother, Harry Burton Terrill and wife Barbara of Irving, TX; children, Terri Lynne and husband Richard P. Atkins of Santa Rosa CA, Karen Marie Call of New Braunfels, Thomas Joseph and wife Jane Michelle Runions Call of Arlington, TX; grandchildren, Joshua C. Atkins and wife Annalise Klein Atkins of Prior Lake MN, Samantha Lynne Atkins and husband Eric Cohen of San Francisco, CA, Dana Call of Colorado Springs, CO, Hayley Call of Seattle, WA, Peyton T. Call of Arlington, TX and Sarahjane D. Call of Washington D.C.; great grandchildren Adler K. Atkins and Maxwell J. Atkins of Prior Lake, MN.
Nancy will be cremated and interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. No service is planned, the family is wishing to remember Nancy and grieve in their own way. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
