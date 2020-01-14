Jeffrey Burl Moore Jan 14, 2020 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arrangements are pending in San Antonio, Texas for Jeffrey Burl Moore who passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Braunfels gets first short-term homeless shelterHistoric venue closes doors to events, opens them to antiquesNBU preparing to leave plaza property behindRonald William VossThomas C. StapletonAnthony Ray DicksonAmanda KlaehnWurstfest’s fire-scarred Marktplatz torn downWilshire announces homes in Legend PointJurors continue deliberating fate of NB man Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA better future ahead: Laurel Plaza looks for partnerships, funding (3)Cassata’s column was off base (3)Today’s Democrats radically different (1)Fun with telemarketers — why not? (1)Council to again consider affordable housing ordinance (1)Wilshire announces homes in Legend Point (1)New Braunfels and Braunfels, Germany toast to the 175th anniversary (1)Citizen group still fighting Vulcan air quality permit (1)Paying the price for progress (1)Jefferson’s thoughts on term limits (1)
Commented