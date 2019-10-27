We celebrate the life of Robert J. Paiva who was born and raised in a farming community in Massachusetts. His father Manuel was from Portugal, his mother Lucy Oliver was a French-Canadian. New England was where they started a life together. Robert was one of five children, he had two sisters Joan and Teresa and his brothers who also served in the military were Edward and Richard. He served in the United States Marine Corps and United States Army. He was a combat medic throughout the Korean War and served faithfully with the 1st Marines, 5th Regimental Combat Team. He endured five major battle campaigns in South Korea. After returning home from the war he traveled west from New England with his brothers and headed to Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado. He worked on the Union Pacific Railroad and had a passion for nature and the mountains all of his life. He was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ and always said “Keep the Lord in your life first ... and then proceed” Robert is survived by his three loving children Bruce and his wife Lisa, Brenda, and Joseph and their mother Sheila. His ten grandchildren Talitha, Anthony, Jonathan, Nathan, Rebecca, Jeremy, Jessica, Brandon, Derick, and Cameron. He also is survived by eight great-grandchildren Caiden, Sophia, Jordan, Jayden, RJ-Russel James, Julian, Erolina, and Freya. May he rest in eternal peace with our Lord in heaven. We thank you and praise you Lord for sharing Robert’s life with us.
A Service with full military honors will be held 11:15 AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, tx. The family would also like to send a very special Thank You to the staff of Hope Hospice for taking such good care of their father during this difficult time.
