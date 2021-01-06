Dene Kyrish passed away at her home on December 31, 2020. Dene was born on December 16, 1947 in the city of Floresville, Texas to her parents Idella Schnautz Voigt and Nobert Voigt of McCoy, Texas.
Dene is survived by her husband of almost 51 years, Leon Kyrish; daughters Laura Loudamy and Amy McCabe; sister and husband Dorcella and Al Sunday, and sister and husband Lynnette and Robert Wolff. Laura’s family consists of her husband John and daughters Lane and Kate. Amy’s family consists of husband Mike and sons Connor and Will.
Dene was preceded in death by her parents, nephew Michael Wolff, and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Dene graduated from Poth High School and earned a Masters Degree in Education from The University of Texas. Dene’s career in education spanned over 30 years, primarily as a Middle and High School counselor where she impacted the lives of many children. After retirement Dene and Leon returned to Texas to be close to family and enjoy being grandparents to their four grandchildren.
Dene contributed much time and effort to fund raising for Polycystic Kidney Disease research as well as research for a cure for ovarian cancer. PKD resonated with Dene as it impacted so many family members - Dene’s mom, many cousins, and three uncles all lost their life to PKD. Dene’s sister, Dorcella, has been so thankful that Dene gave her a kidney over 15 years ago to help her with her battle with PKD. This amazing gift inspired Dene to also become involved in the local Ultimate Gift of Life chapter. In addition, Dene (a true competitor at heart) also participated in the “Transplant Games” in Houston in 2014 and Cleveland in 2016 to help raise awareness for organ donorship. No surprise, she won all her events. Not all her time was spent with her charity work. There were countless trips to grandchildren sports and special events. Dene so loved her grandchildren who is DeeDee to them, and the feeling is mutual. She also loved attending UT sporting events - football was her favorite, but she would never turn down a chance to see the Horns play volleyball, basketball, baseball or really any sport! Is there a bigger Texas Longhorn fan than Dene? Another community for Dene was her neighborhood family - from Tennessee to Texas, she made so many friends along the way. In retirement, she enjoyed countless memories of bunco, the welcoming committee, and general fellowship with her neighbors/friends. Finally, Dene and Leon will always treasure their memories of travel during retirement. Favorites include visiting relatives in Poland and Germany as well as trips to the Rose Bowl and Alaska.
Dene was also an active member of the Bulverde United Methodist Church. Countless hours were spent raising funds for her favorite charity Team World Vision. Dene was totally involved in Team World Vision as it included training for and completing two half marathons. The last half marathon was completed two weeks prior to her 70th birthday. She enjoyed serving on many other church groups - Vacation Bible School and helping to feed the homeless at Church Under The Bridge were other passions.
A celebration of life Service will be held at the Bulverde United Methodist Church on Friday January 8, 2021 at 2 PM. Church address is 28300 US-281, San Antonio, TX 78260. Services will be held in the large church gym to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition or the PKD Foundation.
