HART PROCHAZKA, age 60, passed away on the afternoon of May 8, 2021, after a courageous 2 ½ year battle with brain cancer.
Hart was born in Baytown, Texas, graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1979 and Texas A & M University in 1983. Upon graduation from college he moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Many Sunday mornings found him sitting on a Florida beach reading the Sunday paper with a glass of iced tea. Hart worked for the Broward County School district as a space planning analyst in the facility planning and real estate department until his death.
Hart loved to travel and always said he wanted to take just one more trip. COVID delayed those plans until it was too late. Left behind to finish the traveling he did not get to do are his mother, Jean Prochazka, sisters, Sandy Nolte (Melvin), and Kim Muschalek (Tom), niece, Rachael Muschalek, M.D. (Ian), nephews, Chad Nolte (Katie) and Christopher Muschalek (Tani). Preceding him in death was his father, Henry Prochazka.
At Hart’s wishes he was cremated. If you wish, donations may be made to Hope Hospice or to the American Cancer Society.
Commented