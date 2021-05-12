Frederick Zajonczkoski, age 63, entered into rest on May 8, 2021. He was born on March 6, 1958 in Rochester, NY to Walter and Beverly.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale and Daniel; and son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Tiffany.
Frederick is survived by his loving wife, Xiomara Strait; his daughter, Sarah Cruce (John); son James Strait (Lauren); 9 grandchildren; brother, David (Colleen) Douglas; sisters, Jerolyn Sprague (Roger) and Julie Knapp (Rick); mother and father-in-law, Antonio and Maria Gonzalez; and brother-in-law, Ray Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 3:00pm-7:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
