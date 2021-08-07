Earnest R. Moeller, born October 18, 1920. On Saturday, July 31, 2021 he followed his Angels path to Heaven.
Earnest Moeller was born in San Antonio, Texas. He attended school in La Coste, Smithson Valley & New Braunfels, TX. At the beginning of WWII Earnest supported the war effort by working as an aircraft mechanic at Kelley Field San Antonio, TX. Later, Earnest became head of the engineering & maintenance department of a prominent hotel chain. In the late 1960’s and after following his heart to Dallas, he opened his own business, building, finishing, repairing & selling furniture. In his senior years he opened a Fix It shop. There wasn’t anything he could not build, fix or restore. He was a ‘master of all trades’. He was an active member of Ridgewood Park UMC, Dallas. He had a quick laugh, a warm smile, and loved by all who knew him.
Earnest is to be buried at San Jose Burial Park, San Antonio, TX. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 10th 2021.
Earnest is survived by his Loved Ones who call him “Daddy”, “Grandpa”, “Earnie”, “You will be forever loved and forever missed”.
