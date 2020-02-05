George “GG” Goepf, Jr. of New Braunfels, Texas, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020. George was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Kallus Goepf. George, or to his friends, “GG” was 91 years old. George was born on November 12, 1928 in New Braunfels, Texas. George was the only child of George Goepf Sr. and Elsie Weyel Goepf. GG lost his mother at a young age and George’s father and namesake, was a prominent businessman and spectacular jeweler. George spent his youth enjoying his German heritage in the town he loved so much. George as a teen loved baseball, was an accomplished musician and he played first sax on the USS Hector while in the war. George had a wonderful sense of humor loving to laugh while enjoying Texas to its fullest. George served his country at the end of World War II in the US Navy and received an honorable discharge in August of 1952. His tour took him to Japan and his memories of friends and time playing in the Navy band were clear and sharp as he told stories of the time with a twinkle in his eye. George became a certified watch maker and joined his father’s business aptly named, “Goepf Jewelers”. This retail institution was a memorable landmark and to this day, many of his nurses and caretakers remarked, “I bought my wedding ring from Mr. and Mrs. Goepf.” George’s commitment to excellence and integrity was seen in the success of Goepf Jewelers over a 60-year period. George met the love of his life, Rosalie Margaret Kallus, and they were married on April 3, 1960. George and Rosalie built their successful business and enjoyed travel to trade shows, dinners, and they always enjoyed their daily successes. When they assumed the family business near the Brauntex Theater in the 1960’s, a “$75 dollar day” in sales always prompted a dinner across the street at their favorite restaurant. Rosalie passed in 2011 after a valiant battle with cancer and we are grateful for their love, and know George and Rosalie are reunited and both teasing and deciding where will they be going out next. George and Rosalie were very active members of the New Braunfels community while bowling, entertaining, and serving as revered fixtures of the community. George was an active Opa of the Wurstfest eventually becoming a senior Opa. George was a consummate friend, storyteller, golfer, Skat player, avid outdoorsman, and all around “great guy.” GG was loved by all who knew him, those who just met him, always having a welcoming smile, spot on humor, and that twinkle in his eye. George has many friends in New Braunfels to whom we would be remiss in naming but couldn’t out of fear of ignoring someone special. George’s life was extended and fulfilled by his great friends. The past 8 years since Rosalie’s death have been special to watch these interactions with his friends at morning breakfast, The Elks Club, and on and off the golf course. George loved golf and was a scratch golfer and won the City Championship in New Braunfels. When asked about his golfing skills, he once stated, “I was slightly above average.” George was humble, avoided fanfare, and although the sharpest thinker, would never brag or tout his abilities. Bob and Trish Schenck would like to thank all of George’s friends and family during the last several years supporting George while he transitioned to Eden Hill living center. Mr. Goepf is survived by his sister-in-law, Florence Tucker and her family and also many other extended family members throughout the Hill Country Area. We are very grateful for Russell Vollbrecht’s friendship and visits while at Eden Hill. We are so grateful for all of GG’s caregivers, hospice team, and friends and family who watched over George these last few months. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home at 189 N. Seguin in New Braunfels, Texas. Viewing will be from 9-10 AM, followed by a service. A reception will be held at the First Protestant Church followed by a burial at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Our special thanks to: Russell Vollbrecht, Shirley Kivlin and the many friends in making these important events special. All are welcome. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
