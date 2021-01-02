Margrethe Charlotte Schoenfeld Kelm, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on December 25, 2020 at the age of 97.
Charlotte, known as “Lottie”, was born to Bruno Willie and Elisabeth Morgenstern Schoenfeld on March 30, 1923 in Sisterdale, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years Rueben Lee Kelm, sisters Elsie Cooper, Helen Kanz, Elisabeth Staats, Alma Gertrude Schoenfeld, brothers Friedrich Walter Schoenfeld and Herman Schoenfeld, two children James Allen Kelm and Kay Lynn Kelm.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter Mae Kelm Lopez and husband Mitchell Lopez and her son Ray Kelm and wife Debbie; grandchildren Walter Kelm and wife Aubrey, Lacy Ledbetter and husband Brent, Carrie Raz and husband Benji, Jessica Kelm, Rachel Kelm and Thomas Kelm and wife Ginna; great grandchildren Jocelyn, Alexandra, Brianna, Olivia, Wyatt, Samuel, Tristan and Lila.
After graduating from New Braunfels High in 1944, she attended the San Antonio Business College. She worked at the New Braunfels Tax Office for a short period. She met Rueben Lee Kelm on a blind date in July 1948 and they were married on November 28, 1948 in the small rock chapel at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. They lived in several small communities in Central Texas following Rueben’s work until making New Braunfels their permanent home in April 1950. She was active in the New Braunfels Garden Club, the Sons of Hermann, and a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 50 years. She was extremely crafty with her hands making numerous flower arrangements, sewing countless articles of clothing, and had a very green thumb in the flower garden. Her greatest joy was hearing about the adventures of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Regrettably, there will not be a formal memorial service due to health and safety concerns. A private graveside service will be held. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice.
