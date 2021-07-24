On July 22, 2021 at 3:57 AM Elisa Bustos was called home by the Lord at 90 years of age, just a month away from her 91st birthday. Elisa was born on August 31st, 1930 in Dittlinger, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fernando and Francisca Paredez Soto. Elisa is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Schneider (Allan) and Maricela Roque (Dagoberto); one brother, Raymond Soto (Angie); three grandchildren, Edward Bennett, Ericka Davis (Jake), and Fernando Schneider (Priscilla); great-grandchildren, Lexie Marie, Ethan Edward, Isaac Nicolas, Malachi Rene, Luke Anthony, Uriah Nathanial, Laban Josiah, Ezra Dean; and one nephew, Raymond Soto Jr.
Elisa was well known for her delicious tamales, playing BINGO, and family gatherings. She retired from New Braunfels ISD as a cafeteria worker after ten years of service at Oak Run Middle School. Her passion to serve the church during fundraisers showed her love for the Lord. Special thank you to Embrace Hospice nurse, Jeanette Casper, CNA Osnery Martinez, and Colonial Manor staff. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 6:00 PM on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Iglesia Bethel Church, 385 N. Grape Ave. in New Braunfels. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery #1 on Peace Ave. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
