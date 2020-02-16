To a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, friend, and Christian woman. As we reflect on your earthly life, we think on how you loved others, gave advice that changed lives, offered your home to the needy, your love of animals, and how you loved fishing. We only say bye to a body that was a burden, and look forward to seeing you when our appointed time comes to be with the Lord.
Preceded in death by Father; George Victor Sapp Sr., Mother; Gladys A Sapp. Survived by husband; Richard A Yeager, brother; George Victor Sapp (Vic Sapp), Daughter; Melissa Coello, son-in-law Henry Coello, grandson Corwin Coello.
