Nolan Victor Bading was born September 30, 1933 to Martin Victor Bading and Teska (Boenig) Bading in Seguin, Texas. He was a loving husband, father and Opie. Known to many extended family as Uncle Nolie and Mr. B. Nolan went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 20, 2020 at the age of 86.
He lived in the Seguin/Geronimo area, attended school in Seguin and graduated in 1952 from Seguin High School. He was in the band and played the trumpet. Nolan met Bertie at Smithson Valley Dance Hall in 1952. He worked his family ranch until entering the Air Force in November 1953-Lackland Air Force Base. They got engaged April 21, 1954 and were married April 24, 1955 at Friedens Church in Geronimo. Nolan and Bertie moved to Montgomery, Alabama in 1956 where Nolan was stationed with the Air Force. They returned in November 1957 to the Bading Ranch to create a home for their growing family. Debbie arrived in December 1957 and in September 1960 became a big sister, with the arrival of Cheryl. As a family man he worked at Servtex, enjoyed trips to Rockport and went to dances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Later Nolan worked with Leonard Hitzfelder Builder and with the maintenance department at Comal ISD until retirement. His skills from his work employment as welder, carpenter, and maintenance worker gave him the “Mr. Fix It” reputation.
Nolan and Bertie enjoyed camping, attending heritage festivals, and playing cards with several couples. They looked forward to their annual Wurstfest outing; partaking in German music, beer, and most importantly “gemutlichkeit” with friends.
He was a member of Grace Church New Braunfels, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Mission Valley Bowling Club, Comal County Farm Bureau (Board Member), Comal County Fair Association (Senior Director) and Comal County Junior Livestock Association, where he was honored in 2016 for his continued involvement. Nolan made many Gala auction items and was a member of the Pioneer Club which was one of the original auction buying groups. Setting up the panels for the show ring was his favorite volunteer task where the end result of the youth’s livestock projects would be showcased.
As Opie and Omie; fairs, stockshows, parades, rodeos, tractor rides, deer hunting, feeding deer and birds, butchering, making sausage, playing dominoes and cards were part of our family traditions. His Siamese cat, Tom Tom; donkeys, Hans and Otto; cows, Sugar and Sweet Pea were always wanting his attention for treats. Many memories were made over his life and he shared those with us through his storytelling.
Nolan is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertie, of 61 years; daughter, Cheryl; father, Martin Victor Bading; mother, Teska (Boenig) Bading Richter Markmann; step fathers, Max Richter and Willie Markmann; father-in-law, Edmund J. Scheel; mother-in-law, Violet (Kohlenberg) Scheel; sister-in-law, Virginia (Scheel) Brooks and her husband, B. L. “Bubba” Brooks; sister-in-law, Christine (Laird) Scheel, and brother, Elton and his wife, Dorothy (Vader) Bading.
Nolan is survived by his daughter, Debbie; granddaughter, Whitney and her husband, Keith Fey; great granddaughters Kassidy, Kierstyn, and Kortney Fey; brother in law, Fred Scheel and his friend Debbie; nephews, Dale Brooks and Rodney Brooks along with his children, Kyle, Andrew, and Jayden; nieces, Stacy Hirsch and husband Evan, their daughter, Selah; and Amy Scheel along with her children, Andrea, Aaron and Haley.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home Chapel with Grace Church New Braunfels Pastor Adam Cork officiating.
Pallbearers are Russell Bading, Douglas Krause, Brett Krause, Randy Rust, Dale Brooks, David Georg, Fred Scheel, Rodney Brooks, and Evan Hirsch. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of one’s choice.
Commented