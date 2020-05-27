Isaiah 49:13, “Shout for joy, O heavens; rejoice O earth; burst into song, O mountains! For the Lord comforts His people and will have compassion on his afflicted ones.”
Vivienne Kay Farrar, after 46 years of severe disability, was relieved of all pain and distress on May 24th,, 2020. Kay was born September 7, 1956 at Alconbury AFB, Great Britain. Kay was preceded in death by parents, Tom and Sue Farrar. She is survived by her Sister, Deborah (David) Dauer and Brothers Tom (Julie) Farrar, and Rick Farrar, along with many loving Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Great Nephews, Aunt and Uncles, and her life-long Best Friend Forever Karen (Kelvin) Kramm.
She led a normal life throughout her child and junior years. Feisty, yet happy, and always had a smile. She attended Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Texas where she played the Clarinet in Band and excelled in Basketball and Volleyball prior to a tragic car accident that left her with traumatic injury. Kay underwent years of speech and physical therapy. She never lost hope and compassion for others. Whenever she was visited by family or friends, she would always smile and would love seeing them. When asked how she was doing, “Fine”, she would always say. With all of her disabilities and discomfort, her mind remained sharp. She loved to play dominoes. With rare exception, she would defeat the most skilled opponents. She liked to play slot machines on occasional casino trips with family. She was very lucky. She enjoyed going to horse and dog races, and Derby Day at her home where her luck again prevailed. She most enjoyed playing Bingo and would often win. During her disabled years, she traveled with family to Las Vegas and cruise to the Caribbean. Also, to Colorado where she would sled down snow banks with the help of her family. She looked forward to family outings and was continually visited and cared for by family and friends. Kay was loved by all who knew her. She gave Unconditional Love without exception nor expectation. She Cared, She Laughed, She Cried, She Overcame, and most all….She Lived Life to the Fullest!
A Visitation (open to the public) will be held from 5-9pm on Friday May 29, 2020 at Schertz Funeral Home, and in memory of Kay, Dr. Pepper and hot dogs will be provided during the visitation. Funeral Services (for immediate family only due to current COVID-19 restrictions for indoor capacity) will be held at 9:30am on Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. However, because of the restrictions the funeral service will also be streamed live. Please go to zoom.com to join the meeting and use the Meeting ID# 6724536303, with the password: kay. The live video stream will begin at 9:30am. A Graveside Service (open to the public) will immediately follow at 11:30am at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/vivivenne-kay-farrar-memorial
