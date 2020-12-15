Guy Edward Holden, born October 7, 1952, left this earth peacefully on December 9, 2020.
A native of New Braunfels, Guy excelled in music at a young age and achieved the honor of Colonel in the New Braunfels High School Band his senior year playing the trombone. Despite losing fingers in an auto accident in high school, he managed to play bass guitar in several successful bands: Johnny Lyon and the Nu-Notes (1970-1971); The Cofield Bros. (1972-1974); Mogen David and the Grapes of Wrath (1979-1994); and most recently, the Geezers in 2019.
Guy went to Texas A&M after high school and was a member of the Aggie Band.
Guy worked his whole adult life in the transportation industry as a dispatcher for multiple trucking companies. He was very dedicated to his work and was well respected in his field.
Guy loved camping and enjoyed taking his newly-acquired RV for weekend getaways to the Texas Hill Country and the Gulf Coast. He was a social person and had countless friends. He had a funny saying for everything such as, “Busier than a one-legged man in an ass kicking contest.”
Guy loved cars and in high school was known to have one of the fastest cars in town. He also taught barbecue perfection: One beer for steaks; two beers for hamburgers.
Guy loved his family and friends above all else. He recently moved back to New Braunfels from San Antonio to spend more time with his family and be near his new grandson, Carter Pearce Rollins.
He leaves behind the mother of his children, Lynda Brandes; their kids, Josh Holden and wife, Heather; Jessica Paige Rollins and husband, Daniel, and grandson, Carter. Additionally, he leaves behind his sister, Gaynalynn Holden and partner, Pepe Ramirez; niece, Karin Weispfenning and family; and nephew, Garrett Cain and family.
He is preceded in death and is now reunited with his mother and father, Florence and Robert Holden.
Guy will be greatly missed by many. He touched many lives through his kind heart, warm friendships, music, and outgoing personality.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to be announced. We look forward to celebrating Guy’s life with everyone as soon as it is safe. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations will be accepted at his celebration of life.
Commented