Cynthia Wersterfer, 63, living in The Woodlands, Tx, passed away on May 9, 2020. Born on February 17, 1958 in New Braunfels, Tx, she was the daughter of the late Weldon (Red) Wersterfer and is survived by her mother, Jackie Wersterfer of New Braunfels.
While living most of her young life in New Braunfels, Cindy attended First United Methodist Church. Her early education was from kindergarten at UMC, to Seele Elementary, and on to New Braunfels Jr. and Senior High Schools. In high school Cindy was an active member of the Unicorn Marching Band for four years. At NBHS Cindy soared academically among her peers graduating in the top ten of the 1976 graduating class. But most importantly, Cindy was known as a fun and loving friend.
Cindy’s academic life continued as she attended Texas Tech University majoring in business. Her summers between semesters at Tech included studying at the University of Hawaii and working at the YMCA Camp in Colorado. Cindy went on to earn a Masters of Business Administration from Southwest Texas State in 1995.
Professionally, Cindy began at USAA where her real talents and skills became evident. This resulted in a move to Houston to begin a lifetime career in the oil industry. In Houston Cindy met and married Sheldon Hunsinger – the father of her son Connor.
Although Cindy’s academic and professional challenges were met with passion and determination, she also enjoyed wonderful times as she traveled the world with her mother and sister, Cathy. A map of the world would show the many happy places they traveled together as tourists. They loved Germany, Austria and Switzerland the most!
These activities filled Cindy’s life with adventure and purpose, but Cindy’s real joy came from being a mother to Connor. Together they met and conquered the world! She lived and breathed for his well-being never wanting to miss an important moment in Connor’s life. What she wanted most was that he know and feel how much she loved him. In this she would hope that she succeeded and excelled!
Cindy’s love of life, quick wit and humor made her the heartbeat of her family. Throughout her life much joy was shared at the family kitchen table, around which those surviving her now remember the times they enjoyed together. “You will be missed, Cindy.”
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Connor Wersterfer, her mother, Jackie, and her sister, Cathy Wersterfer. Other relatives include her uncle, Don Jackson, cousin, Robert Jackson, and his children, Hayden Jackson and Madeline Jackson.
Services are pending at this time.
