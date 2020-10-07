Emma Lee Seguin Carvajal, 75, a longtime resident of Floresville, TX, entered eternal rest on Monday, September 28, 2020. Emma was born October 12, 1944, to Ignacio C. and Pauline M. Seguin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Ernestine Seguin; and brother Reynaldo A. Seguin.
Emma is survived by her children’s father Jose A. Gauna; children Patricia L. Liedecke (Martin Pedraza), Robert A. Gauna (Blanca), and Joanna M. Bartonek (Alex); grandchildren Erica L. Liedecke, Patrick M. Pedraza, Aaron A. Gauna (Meagan), Joe R. Gauna, Courtnie M. Gauna; great-grandchildren Robert M. Gauna, Brody W. Gauna, Corben J. Gauna, Noah P. M. Liedecke, Ross B. Flores, Rico L. Flores; sister Loraine Cardona; brothers Nash A. Seguin, Daniel P. Seguin (Aida), Gus Seguin (Rosie); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family and friends.
A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, October 10, 2012, 12:00 PM at Helton Nature Park pavilion in Floresville, TX.
If you have tested positive for Covid-19 or have been close to someone who has, please refrain from attending. Masks required.
