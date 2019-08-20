Billie Carlin Whittaker, age 82 of Cleburne, Texas, passed away on August 17, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Kingsbury Cemetery with Rev. Dave Rutherford officiating. Billie was born on February 2, 1937 in Monterrey, Tennessee to Modesta Carlin and Dorothy Alice (Henry) Whittaker. Billie served in the Navy and made his career in HVAC, retiring from Dugger Brothers in Cleburne Texas. He was an avid fisherman and loved to ride his motorcycle with friends.
Billie is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jean Cash and Nella Polston Couvillon Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Vida Whittaker; sisters, Brenda Heck and husband Pat, Dianna Smith and husband Ronnie; children, Vicki Coss, Jimi Langley, David Traister and wife Lynda, Vince Cabano, John Cabano, Richard Blackman and wife Billie, Blake Cabano and wife Teresa, Alan Cabano and wife Margaret; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren with 2 on the way and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons; David, Vince, John, Richard, Blake and Alan. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Commented