R.T. McCollum Mitchell, originally from Scotts Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021 at the age of 100. R. T. has been residing in New Braunfels, Texas for the past 17 years.
R.T. was born on April 4, 1920 in Henderson County, Tennessee and was the seventh child of eight children of the late John Jackson and Cumi Patterson McCollum. She grew up in Scotts Hill, Tennessee and graduated from Scotts Hill High School. R.T. moved to Florida in 1960 where she worked in the service industry and as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. After retiring in 2003, she relocated to New Braunfels, Texas.
Survivors include her brother J.C. McCollum, her son and daughter-in-law Johnny and Shearon Mitchell, and her daughter and son-in-law Marilyn and Joseph LeFevre. Her four grandchildren include Jeff Mitchell, Greg Mitchell, Patrick LeFevre, and Justin LeFevre. She also leaves behind 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 23, at Highland Memorial Gardens 3360 N Highland Ave. Jackson, Tennessee 38305.
Memorials may be directed to Scotts Hill Methodist Church in Scotts Hill, Tennessee. The family will receive friends after the funeral service at Memorial Highland Gardens in Jackson, Tennessee.
