Terrell Douglas Seeger, 64, of Cibolo, Texas, passed away October 1, 2021. He was born September 28, 1957 in Karnes City, Texas to Elroy Ben Seeger and Ruby Faye Hedtke. The family moved to New Braunfels, Texas in 1969 and Terrell graduated from Canyon High School in 1975.
Terrell was an avid hunter and was extremely passionate about hunting Whitetail and Mule deer. Twenty years ago, Terrell took a recently disabled friend on a whitetail hunt. With Terrell’s support, this man’s outlook on life changed. Terrell was a founding board member of The Patriot Warrior Foundation, an organization that provides disabled vets the opportunity to experience the world of hunting and fishing. He mentored soldiers that were quadriplegic, blind, and some with traumatic brain injuries. Terrell loved the fact that he could take young soldiers and involve them in the outdoors.
Terrell was a self-taught welder by trade. His work is proudly displayed across Texas in many forms. He worked tirelessly to make sure his work was completed to perfection. Terrell was a devoted husband to his beautiful wife Stacey and a proud and supportive father to his children.
More than hunting and welding, Terrell had a passion for kids and agriculture. Some of his contributions were serving many years as President of the Comal County Jr Livestock Association and as a judge of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Jr Ag Mech Show.
Terrell loved to attend the drag boat races with family and friends in Marble Falls, ROT Rally in Austin, fishing in Costa Rica and endless summers at the coast.
His latest accomplishment was the birth of the Seeger’s Flyin’ Pig Farm. Terrell spent endless hours in his “office” researching top of the line genetics that produced numerous class-winning and champion barrows and gilts at county and Texas Major Livestock Shows. Terrell wanted every kid to have the opportunity and experience of showing pigs. He enjoyed hauling pigs to the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo, Texas State Fair and the World Pork Exposition in Iowa.
He was an amazing man who will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife Stacey Seeger; his daughters Jennifer Seeger Schultz (Brandon), Lyndee Seeger, Mikaela Seeger; his son Troy Morris (Rachel); his mother Ruby Hedtke Seeger; his brothers Jerry Seeger, Jim Seeger & Bob Seeger (Kathy); his grandchildren Tanner Schultz, Addie Schultz, Shawn Morris, Lily Morris; his beloved dogs, Geronimo Dixie & Oreo; And an abundance of extended family & friends
He is preceded in death by his father Elroy B. Seeger.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at The Allen Farmhaus in New Braunfels, Texas.
In lieu of Flowers, please consider making a contribution to Sweet Savanna Kindt “HOG Wild” – A special memorial organization to financially support the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock Show or A DOGGIE 4 YOU – A special volunteer run organization committed to finding best forever homes for rescue dogs.
Commented