Charles Worthey Dec 11, 2020 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home for Wayne Charles Worthey who passed away December 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Please visit www.zoellerfuneralhm.com for updated service information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wayne Charles Worthey Arrangement Pass Away Funeral Home Funeral Age Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeadly fire kills one, injures another in Canyon LakeVictim injured in deadly fire identified by authoritiesAuthorities identify woman found dead in Canyon Lake fireComal County's COVID-19 positivity rate above 20% as 132nd death announcedComal County adds 146 COVID-19 cases with 36 locals now hospitalizedFrank MorenoJoyce Nell ElbelPablo Osio Cruz43 Comal County patients now hospitalized with COVID-19 as 74 new cases addedHome cameras help PD arrest 5 on theft charges Images Videos CommentedSo, NOW you want unity? (4)New Braunfels’ image helps drive our economy (2)Get ready for 2024 (1)Other choices when it comes to groceries (1)How the Libertarians stole Christmas (1)Catholic beliefs, Catholic responsibilities (1)Thousands of lights shine at New Braunfels Main Plaza (1)New Braunfels plans virtual downtown tree lighting and socially distanced Santa pictures (1)The Big Dish is dead: RIP Arecibo (1)When we give to others, we gain — and that is priceless (1)
Commented