Dayle Marrs Gullion, age 64 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. She was a 1975 graduate of Hondo High School and a member of the Hondo Eastern Star Chapter 404. After years of raising her 2 children and working in the medical field she moved to New Braunfels, Texas where married her sweetheart, Ronnie Gullion in April of 2006. It was also while living in New Braunfels with Ron that Dayle found another love, golf. She began working at the Landa Park Golf Course and continued up until her passing. Dayle and Ron considered The Landa Park Course, its employees and patrons as extended family while sharing many memories from there over the years. Most particularly, the moments when she ended up winning a round. Dayle also enjoyed her many adventures with Ron traveling in their RV visiting different golf courses and campsites. If Dayle wasn’t on the course or traveling she was being kept busy by one or all of her 8 grandchildren. Dayle could always be found in the bleachers cheering on her favorite golfer, football, basketball player and cheerleader. You could also find her at home cheering on her Texas Tech Red Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Preceded in death by her parents Cecil Douglas Marrs II and Mary Jane McClaugherty Marrs. She is survived by her sweetheart and husband of 14 years, Ronnie Lee Gullion; daughter, Michele Plummer, husband Eddy and their children Cody and Abby; son, Timothy Busby, his wife, Amber and their children Stricklin and Sloane; Step-son Dennis Gullion, wife Darla and their 2 sons Richard and James; Step-son Ronnie Gullion, wife Kerri and children Ira and Hallee; brother Cecil Douglas Marrs II, wife Claudette; Brother Tom Marrs; numerous nephews, nieces, friends and last but certainly not least, her beloved fur baby, Corey. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Community Bible Church of Bulverde, 7100 US Hwy 281 N Spring Branch, TX 78070.
