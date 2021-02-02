Sheron Ann Nash-Ihrig, age 72, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Resolute Hospital, New Braunfels, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, in the Archer City Cemetery with Mikey Pesqueda, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Archer City, officiating, Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Sheron was born December 5, 1948 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Herbert Hatfield and Jeanette McDonald Hatfield, who both preceded her in death. Sheron is also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Hatfield.
She and John Russell Ihrig were married on February 22, 1996 in Rowlett, Texas. Sheron was always the life of a gathering and would never pass up an opportunity to dance to some Elvis Presley or any other “Old Time Rock and Roll” as she would call it. Sheron loved to garden and would work several hours in her yard, often times winning yard of the month. Sheron enjoyed attending her boys’ sporting events while they were growing up and you never left her house with an empty stomach as she loved to cook and bake. Sheron loved all of her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren beyond all measures and enjoyed spending time with them.
Sheron is survived by her husband, John Ihrig of New Braunfels; two sons, Kenneth Lynn Nash and wife Cheryl of Henrietta, Texas and Richard Wayne Satterfield of New Braunfels, Texas; one sister, Gayle Hubbard and husband, Monroe of Canyon Lake, Texas; three grandchildren, Desire’ Nash, Kayla Nash and Brittney Satterfield; four great-grandchildren, Lyia, Keylan, Skylynn and Camdyn; three nephews; two nieces; great nieces and nephews, one Aunt, one Uncle, many cousins, and multitude of close friends – all of whom she loved beyond measure.
