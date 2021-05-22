Abigail Macy Owens, age 18, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on May 14, 2021 following a 15-year journey through cancer and other life-long health issues. Her life was an inspiration to many and an example of hope and resilience.
Abby was born on December 28, 2002, with a rare brain disorder that resulted in many challenges and developmental delays that affected her daily life. At age 3, Abby was diagnosed with leukemia and battled through chemotherapy and treatment for five years followed by years of medications and therapies. She relapsed just before her 16th birthday and underwent a bone marrow transplant in May 2020. Abby’s last year of life was difficult as she struggled to recover and regain her physical strength.
The self-proclaimed “coolest kid in the world,” Abby was special in a way that brought out the best in those around her. She would the first to tell you how awesome she was, and with her quiet and humble spirit it was immediately clear that was true.
Many knew Abby for being sweet and shy, but those closest to her knew of her silliness and infectious laugh. She loved her friends at school and treated everyone with unconditional acceptance. Even when she didn’t say much, Abby was gifted in a way that touched everyone who met her. While she was a complicated medical case, Abby treasured simple things and taught her family and friends to slow down and enjoy the little moments.
Abby enjoyed wearing animal suits, completing puzzles, participating in therapeutic horseback riding, playing Legos, and watching silly videos. Abby loved carrying stuffed animals that had strings attached that had to be tied in a way that very few understood. She loved music, remembered lyrics, and when she felt up to it, danced shamelessly to a playlist spanning every genre imaginable. As she was unable to get out this past year, Abby loved taking long car rides all over New Braunfels with her mom and dog, Max. She was looking forward to traveling in the travel trailer with her parents.
Abby’s family was her constant source of love, faithfulness, and joy. Parents Earl and Jessica Owens were her unwavering caregivers and beacons of hope. Siblings Caitlin Cote, Zachery Cote and Maddy Cote along with their spouses/significant others Jacob Tingle, Madeline Cote and Hunter Bailey fiercely loved and championed for Abby throughout her life and made sure she was the spoiled little sister. Abby was very close to her Aunt Jen (Little) and cousin Jamison (Hands), who helped make sure Abby was always laughing and having fun. Abby was also survived by grandmother Elizabeth Owens, Sarah Owens, Lisa Harrington (husband John), Jim Owens, Ashley Owens, Nicholas Owens, an even larger group of extended family, and a close-knit group of friends of the family who were an important part of her life. She was greeted in Heaven by her beloved grandparents Jim and Sandra Little along with other family members and several close friends.
A private graveside burial will be held at Hill Country Memorial Gardens where Abby will be laid to rest under a big, shady tree. A celebration of life event to bring together the family and the many lives Abby touched will be announced soon.
To lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to organizations that have supported them over the years. The family would also like to acknowledge the many other organizations, community of people and doctors and nurses who cared for Abby and who have helped the family.
Serve Outdoors Texas Hill Country Chapter: https://www.txhcserveoutdoors.org/donate
National Organization for Disorders of the Corpus Callosum: https://nodcc.org/donate
Luke’s FastBreaks: https://lukesfastbreaks.org/donate/
