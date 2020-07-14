Geneva Giese, of New Braunfels, passed peacefully from this life on July 11, 2020, and into the arms of her beloved Savior.
Geneva Smith was born to George Arnold Smith and Ruby Overall Smith on October 30, 1937, in the Wooster Heights area of Baytown, Texas. She grew up and attended school in Deer Park, Texas, graduating from Deer Park High School in 1956.
On March 17, 1962, Geneva married the love of her life, David Giese. They became the parents of two sons and a daughter, Darrell, Steve, and Laura Deann. Her family was her greatest joy and pride. Prior to moving to New Braunfels, the family lived in Shreveport, Louisiana and Tyler, Texas. They enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping and boating together and with extended family members.
Geneva worked for Wuest Grocery Company, which later became Handy Andy. She left Handy Andy to work at Kroger’s for 14 years, where she was promoted to the position of union steward, a job she took much pride in until it the store closed. Geneva then worked at Wal-Mart for many years until she retired. Geneva worked hard her entire life, instilling the same dedicated work ethic in her children.
Geneva and David were active members of First Baptist Church New Braunfels for many years. For a time, they left to begin the mission church of Oakwood Baptist, where both Geneva and David taught Sunday school. At her church, Geneva volunteered for the Hand bell Choir, Puppet Ministry, and Wednesday Night Meal preparation. She was also involved in a ministry of providing meals to indigent each week.
In her retirement, Geneva enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA, and made many friends there. She and David, along with their daughter Deann and son-in-law Scott took cruise vacations to Alaska. Geneva especially enjoyed escaping the Texas summer heat, if only for a week!
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Ruby Smith, and her sister Faye Sheppard.
Mrs. Giese is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Giese; her son Darrell Giese and wife Vay Lynn, Steven Giese and wife Kim, and daughter Laura Deann Giese Weber and husband Scott; two grandchildren, Ali Pool and husband Jeff, and Steven Giese, Jr., and a great-grandson, Ezra. Geneva is also survived by her brother, Marshall Smith and wife Floye of Longview, Texas, as well as numerous nephews and nieces, who adore her, and many wonderful friends, and honorary Giese family member, April Stewart.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 pm. A memorial service celebrating the life of Geneva Giese will be held at First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 am, with Billy Barnes officiating. Private burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Zoeller Funeral Home. Geneva requested, in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Special thanks to AA Care Services and Hope Hospice.
