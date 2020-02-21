Funeral arrangements are pending with Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Patricia V. Patino, a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at University Hospital in San Antonio at the age of 55.
