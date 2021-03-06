Army Sgt. Guadalupe Perez (Retired)

Guadalupe (Lupe) Perez passed away at home on February 18, 2021 at the age of 65. He was born on March 9th, 1955 to his parents Anselmo Jr. Perez and Teodora Villanueva Perez.
Lupe was born and raised in New Braunfels Texas where he lived most of his life. He joined the military gaining the rank of US Army Sergeant.
Lupe is survived by four children; Jessica Perez Rodrigues and husband David of San Antonio TX, Michelle Perez of New Braunfels TX, son Guadalupe Perez Jr. of New Braunfels and Erica Perez of South Carolina. His sisters Corina Musser late husband William, Juanita Matta and husband James, Maria Cordova and husband Esteban, and brother Carlos all of New Braunfels Texas. 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Lupe was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Anselmo Perez III, Francisco Perez, and sister Paulita Perez Piech and husband Thomas.
A graveside funeral will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. at Shelter Number 5.
