Mary Beth Reynolds Yoachim died on September 20, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born in Cayuga, Texas on August 5, 1937, the daughter of James Claud Reynolds, Sr and Alyene (Penney) Reynolds.
Mary graduated from high school in Eula, Texas in the class of 1955, where she played on the state basketball team. She married Donald Lewis Hill from Arkansas in 1959. She was widowed in 1968. Mary married William Grant Yoachim, Lt. Col. (Ret.) in 1970 and was a homemaker and traveled with her husband to various locations as a military spouse. Later in her life she began a career with The Mariners Museum in Newport News Virginia as an administrative assistant in the education department, then worked in the petroleum industry in Louisiana as an executive assistant and was active in the Desk and Derrick club in New Orleans, Louisiana. She finished her career with the Department of Energy as a quality assurance specialist. She retired in 2006 and moved to New Braunfels, Texas. For a period of time, she served as a volunteer in the Texas Disaster Relief ministry.
She was a member of the Baptist Church in various places she lived and enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved studying the Bible, classic movies, traveling, sewing, music, and reading.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lewis Hill, her parents, sister Leta Gwen Talbot, and brother James Claud Reynolds, Jr. She is survived by her husband, William Grant Yoachim, daughter Dee Ann Cole and husband Richard Cole, of Charleston, South Carolina, son Gary Hill of Winterville, North Carolina, daughter, Alison Hudnall and husband Troy Hudnall of Killeen, Texas. She has four grandchildren, Faith Hickman and Sangthong Voradeth of Killeen, Texas; Grace Hickman and fiancé Josue Pena of Austin, Texas, Reagan Hudnall of Springhill, Louisiana; Hannah Hudnall and fiancé Laneston Patterson of Springhill, Louisiana; one great-granddaughter: Sophia Voradeth. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, at 2pm, at the Harker Heights United Methodist Church, at 208 W. Cardinal Lane, Harker Heights, Texas 76548.
Commented