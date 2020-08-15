Lois Rompel age 76 passed away on August 5, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 7, 1943 to Henry Rompel Jr. and Ethelka Herbst Rompel in New Braunfels.
Lois is survived by her sister Merle Todd of Germantown, TN, Nephew Alan Rompel Jr. and wife Jenny of New Braunfels, Niece Rhonda Hamilton and husband Kevin of San Antonio, Sister in Law Linda Rompel of New Braunfels, Great Nieces and Nephews, Hayley Stanley (Tyler), Shawn Hamilton, Alan Rompel III “Trey”, Rachel Rompel, Emilie Rompel.
A Family Graveside service was held on August 10, 2020 at the Comal Cemetery.
