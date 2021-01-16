Guadalupe Carmona, a life-long resident of New Braunfels and veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away Sunday evening, January 10, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos at the age of 80. Guadalupe was born on February 3, 1940 in New Braunfels. Mr. Carmona was an industrial electrician for most of his professional career. He worked for NBISD for over 20 years and would often see his grandchildren in the halls. His kids would call him a “jack of all trades” who taught them how to be resourceful problem solvers. Guadalupe was a God-fearing man who devoted many hours to his bible. He was a family man through and through and enjoyed taking his wife and kids to the coast, a road trip that would take hours upon hours. He was the rock of the family and always had prayers for any of his kid’s struggles. His favorite thing to do was take his wife to the Golden Star Cafe, which you could say is an acquired taste. His love for his wife, Felicita Carmona, was a match made by God. They were married for 61 years and will be reunited in heaven. Mr. Carmona was preceded in death by his parents, and by his beloved wife of 61-years, Felicita Carmona, who passed away on November 25, 2019. Survivors include his children, Betty J. Silva (Ernie), Rose Stange (Robert), Israel Carmona (Aimee), Gabriel Carmona (Cindy) and Nathan Carmona, Sr. (Laura Santilla); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and by his sister, Epimenia Gutierrez. Due to Covid, services will be held privately for family members only. Interment with military honors will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, where Mr. Carmona will be laid to rest with his wife. To leave a message for the family, and also to view funeral services live streamed, visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
