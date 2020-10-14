Jefferey Allen Falck passed from this life and went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020. He was 59 years old and lived in New Braunfels, Texas.
Jeff was born October 17, 1960 in Monterey Park, California to the late John Falck and Virginia Bussell (Constable). He lived most of his life in New Braunfels where he graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1979. He was an athlete and enjoyed football, basketball, and baseball while in school. For work, he was a builder through and through: Homes, Commercial Projects, Military Projects, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas. If it could be built, he built it. Throughout his career, he touched countless lives through his buildings and will continue having impact through his work for many, many years to come whether people realize it or not. In his personal life, Jeff enjoyed art, photography and music. He was always listening to lite jazz or an up and coming local musician.
Jeff is survived by his son Justin Falck and wife Ashley of McKinney, TX; his daughter Michelle Morris and her husband Ryan of Peyton, CO; 4 grandchildren; one brother, John Falck of Austin, TX; one sister, Martie Woods of Mississippi; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jeff’s 60th birthday, October 17th, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78154. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association at http://www2.heart.org/goto/jeff_falck. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9375289 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
