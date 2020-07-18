Edwin M. Preiss Jr. Jul 18, 2020 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services are pending with Lux Funeral Home for Edwin M. Preiss, Jr., a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in New Braunfels at the age of 81. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Edwin M. Preiss Jr. New Braunfels Funeral Home Resident Lux Pass Away Age Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Braunfels tubing plan floated by Biedermann sinksNew Braunfels hospitals battle COVID-19 to save lungs, livesComal County adds 67 COVID-19 casesSA man killed by oncoming van after missing turnComal County adds 20 COVID-19 deaths in 10 daysComal County records 30th COVID-19 death, 73 new cases, 55 hospitalizationsComal County Fair & Rodeo cancels over COVID-1962 Comal County residents now hospitalized with COVID-19New Braunfels ICUs near capacity with increased COVID patientsWurstfest waits as other events shut down Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedNew Braunfels man is Comal County's 8th COVID death (5)Our failed Supreme Court (4)Comal County has 6 new COVID-19 deaths with ties to nursing homes (4)Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate over 9% (3)Name change is needed (3)‘Alarming rise’ in cases spurred mask order from Comal County judge (3)Scare tactics from Cox (3)New Braunfels puts mask order in place to combat COVID-19 (3)Dwindling patriotism fuels split (2)Steps can limit the spread of the virus (2)
Commented