Olga Mary Burns, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Elan Westpointe Assisted Living in New Braunfels at the age of 84. Olga was born on April 28, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Peter Guerrero and Concepcion Rueda Guerrero. She later married (Edward) Keith Burns, III, who preceded Olga in death on March 12, 1974. During her professional career, Olga was employed as a social worker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith, and by her sister, Josephine Guerrero Smith. Survivors include her son, Mathew S. Burns and wife, E’Lisa; daughters, Kathleen Dvorak and fiancée, Andrew Chaves and Teresa R. Burns; grandchildren, Nicholas K. Burns and wife, Jenny, Joleen D. Burns, Andrew Zuniga, Tommy Coleman and fiancée, Kayla and Ashleigh Mundle and husband, Kevin; great-grandchildren, Finn Zuniga, Claudia Castillo, Arnold Castillo, Michelle Garcia, Gabriel Coleman, Colin Mundle, Simon Mundle and Edwin Mundle. Due to COVID-19, graveside services for Mrs. Burns will be private, reserved for immediate family only. Thank you for your understanding. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
