Valentina V. Luna passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 98. She was born to Victor and Rita Perez Valdez on February 14, 1922, in Guadalupe County (Geronimo). She was married to Jesus Luna, Sr. on January 9, 1941. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in New Braunfels and Union Mutua of Seguin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jesus Luna, Sr., her sons Santos and Robert Luna, brothers Valentine, Juan, Toribio, Faustino and Maximo Valdez, sisters Antonia Garza, Concepcion Campos and Genoveva Gomez, and sister-in-law Frances Luna.
She is survived by her sons Juan Luna and wife Connie of New Braunfels, Pedro Luna of Buda, David Luna and wife Linda of Schertz, Carlos Luna of Seguin, Joe Luna of New Braunfels, and Jesus Luna, Jr. of New Braunfels; her daughters Mandy Satterfield of Canyon Lake, Gloria Luna of New Braunfels, Maria L. Perez of New Braunfels, and Maricella Luna of New Braunfels; her sister Maria Alejos of Marion, 25 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 5:30-8:00PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Rosary at 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:00AM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Interment to follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in New Braunfels, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Michael Huff, Chris Huff, Brandon Luna, Justin Luna, Jason Luna and Leonard Castro.
Special thanks to Hope Hospice and staff, especially Debbie Schneider, for the loving care she gave our mother; and to Eucharistic Minister Jeannie Villarreal.
Arrangements under the care and guidance Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com, 512-353-4311.
Commented