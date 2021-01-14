Funeral arrangements are pending with Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Marcia E. Tolman, age 75, and a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away early Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Birdwatchers flock to New Braunfels to see rare visitors
- Local Trump backers who were at Capitol reject violent attack
- Texas announces vaccination hubs for COVID-19 shots
- Patsy Wingfield
- New Braunfels hospitals welcome first 2021 babies
- Comal County officials hope for more virus vaccine soon
- New Braunfels should dodge most of winter blast
- Christine “Christina” Landin Alvarez
- Howard B. Fox
- Comal adds 6 COVID deaths, 86 new cases
Commented