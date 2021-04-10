Kyle Douglas Hufft, 69, transitioned to the Other Side Saturday April 3, 2021 at his home. He was born to Howard and Kathlyn (Kitty) Hufft January 3, 1952 as a New Year’s baby. He was a direct descendant of a founding father of New Braunfels, George Ulrich. In 1968 he met his future wife Patricia in their High School Art class and married in 1973.
He was a retired medical office worker and an avid Model A enthusiast. He was also a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, The New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, and The New Braunfels Conservation Association. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, and working on projects around the house.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Trisha, three children, Jason Hufft, Kassie Stuart, and Amanda Hufft. His son-in-law Kenneth Brett Stuart and three grandchildren Samuel,17 Sophia, 10 and Delilah, 7 and older brother Timothy and his wife Elizabeth. He is also survived by his beloved best friend Buddy the dog.
A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held Sunday April 18th 12 noon in Landa Park at the Landa Haus Event Center next to the train station.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented