Florinda (Flo) Hernandez of New Braunfels went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Seguin, Texas on March 31, 1933 to Manuel and Florinda Hernandez. Flo was a beloved wife to her husband, Jose L. Hernandez, for 63 years. You could find Joe and Flo almost anytime sitting on their porch at their home on W. Mill Street, in company of their children and grandchildren and the door always open.
Flo’s greatest joy in life was raising her children and grandchildren alongside her husband, Joe. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Luna; parents Manuel and Florinda; sister Irene Hernandez. Florinda is survived by her sons Hector Hernandez and wife Hope Hernandez; Joe Hernandez and Carmen Farris. Sisters Adeline “Lina” and her husband Jacinto Villarreal; Vera Olvera; and brothers Ernest Hernandez and Manuel “Mono” Hernandez. Grandchildren David “Davy” Luna and wife April, Matthew Hernandez and wife Falon, Vanessa Flores and husband Robert, Krystal Retiz and husband Assael, Amanda Fernandez and husband Jaime, Michael Luna, Jonathan Hernandez, Lauren Hernandez, Armando Romero, Joey Hernandez, Joshua Hernandez and Logan Hernandez; and 10 great-grandchildren.
When she wasn’t working (39 years at Sears Roebuck & Company), Flo was devoted to serving her family. She could be found dancing with her husband Joe at family gatherings, lovingly preparing meals for her children and grandchildren, religiously attending church, and laughing with and sometimes at her grandchildren. She served alongside Joe as an Air Force wife for 41 years. Flo loved to live life through simple pleasures, chatting with friends, never missing a family function and cooking her famous Spanish rice.
Flo’s life was grounded by family, from her early life until death. She was loved and admired for her integrity, love of laughter and independent spirit. Mrs. Florinda Hernandez had it right. Regardless of the pressure to live up to traditional measures of success, ultimately, a life grounded by family is a life well-lived.
Flo would like to let you know that her work here is done, she received her call home.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5PM – 9PM, Rosary at 7PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Funeral Mass to be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10AM, Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130. Procession to follow to burial at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Cemetery, 2951 S Hwy 46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Commented