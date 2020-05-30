Kailey Nicole Koepp of New Braunfels, Texas was called to her heavenly home on Monday May 25, 2020 at the age of 20.
Kailey was born on October 12, 1999 in New Braunfels, Texas. This beautiful, sweet princess was adored by her parents Dwayne and Cheryl Koepp and big sister Jennifer. She was baptized on May 28, 2000 and confirmed on October 26, 2014 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Kailey served as a puppeteer in the children’s ministry at St. Paul Lutheran Church as well as worked in the church nursery on Sunday mornings. She was very involved in the St. Paul youth group. Attending Camp Eagle with her church group was always one of the highlights of her summer. She also enjoyed family summer beach trips. Kailey participated in the New Braunfels Hermann Sons School of Dance for fifteen years. She really loved to dance! She also played soccer with the New Braunfels Youth Soccer Association for several seasons. She loved the fact that her dad was her soccer coach. Kailey was a member of the Kypfer-Salge Hermann Sons Lodge and had fun each summer attending Hermann Sons camp.
Kailey absolutely adored children! She demonstrated such great patience with them. She loved working alongside her mom each summer in the Oakwood Mother’s Day Out program.
Kailey attended schools in the New Braunfels school district and graduated from New Braunfels High School on May 31, 2018. She received a Green Cord at graduation for completing 120 hours of community service. Kailey was a member of the New Braunfels Unicorn band where she played the flute. She was also a member of the NBHS Leo Club, and served as club president during her senior year.
Kailey loved her family and had the absolute kindest heart! She brought so much joy to her family and was beloved by all! Kailey always had such a positive attitude and saw only the good in everyone.
She was excited to be accepted to Texas Lutheran University and began the fall semester there in August 2018. She was proud to be a Bulldog! Kailey participated in the campus ministry program at TLU. She was a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success.
In December 2018 Kailey was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Through several surgeries and many rounds of chemotherapy she demonstrated great strength and courage. She never complained and never sought pity throughout her battle.
Kailey is survived by her parents Dwayne and Cheryl Koepp and sister Jennifer Koepp. She is also survived by her grandparents Oran and Nelrose Koepp, aunts and uncles Russell and Karin Boos and Dennis and Molly Koepp. She is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents David and Viola Jonas and Uncle Dwayne Jonas.
Visitation will be on Sunday May 31, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Services will be at 1:00pm Monday June 1, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 777 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130 with Pastor Paul Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78132. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church of New Braunfels, Hope Hospice, or Texas Lutheran University, c/o Kailey Koepp scholarship fund. Pallbearers ad Dennis Koepp, Eric Koepp, Russell Boos, Colton Boos, Jacob Solbrig, and Brad Campbell.
If you would like to attend the funeral service for Kailey, due to social distancing and limited seating, please RSVP at www.nbstpaul.org/funeral. You may also watch online at www.nbstpaul.org/funeral.
God is our strength, a very present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1
