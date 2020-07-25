The Lord called Wilfred Neil Hassmann home on July 10th, 2020, at age 84, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Stockdale, Texas, to Alfred John and Margarete (Altwein) Hassmann on September 25, 1935. Willie, as he was known, is survived by his wife of 19 years, Doris A. (Weinaug) Hassmann, and his two sisters, Jolyn Carpenter and Betty Faust.
He is also survived by three children, Karen (Bob) Williams, Terry (John) Cooper, and Russell Hassmann, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His loving stepfamily includes a daughter Linda (James) Hicks, two sons, Mike (Lisa) Batey, and Randy (Linda) Batey, six grandchildren and two great grandsons. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Willie lived a good portion of his life in New Braunfels, graduating from New Braunfels High School. His career spanned the textile industry, aggregate sales, and outdoor sales. In later years, he worked part-time shuttling vehicles for ValMark Chevrolet.
Willie was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially enjoyed fishing trips to the Gulf Coast with family and friends. He enjoyed travel and looked forward to adventurous road trips, but he also liked watching football, old western movies, and feeding deer in his backyard. A known prankster, he loved to catch you off guard. And, every morning he enjoyed coffee and camaraderie with his buddies at Hanna’s Kitchen Restaurant.
He will be forever missed but will always be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or the charity of your choice. Due to his wishes there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to Doris A. Hassmann at 1650 FM 306, New Braunfels, Texas, 78132. To leave a message for the family, please visit Dignitymemorial.com at Zoeller Funeral Home.
Commented